Hampden Township adopts ordinances for dispensaries, adult businesses

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Hampden Township is setting rules for medical marijuana dispensaries.

The township’s commissioners approved an ordinance to specify certain areas where dispensaries would be allowed.

“This ordinance simply recognizes that the state has legalized medical marijuana and has designated specific areas where those businesses may be maintained,” board president Al Bienstock said.

The board also adopted a similar ordinance for any adult-oriented businesses that may open in the township.

