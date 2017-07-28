Free school supplies offered to families in need

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Going back to school can be exciting for kids, but expensive for families. An event this weekend looks to ease the financial burden on families in need.

The Youth Impact Project is offering 3,000 free backpacks with school supplies, pairs of sneakers and even haircuts for children. The items were collected through donations from area community groups, including fire companies, police departments, churches and businesses.

“Its absolutely important to a child struggling in poverty, if they can go back with courage and confidence, and feel like I am like one of the other kids,” said Ken Landis, Executive Director of Youth Impact Project. “They can hit the ground running. As opposed to feeling like ‘I’m two steps behind, that kids are going to make fun of me.”

Items were first made available to families with children with special needs on Friday evening.

Remaining items are available from 8am-2pm Saturday at the Northern York School Complex located at 653 Baltimore Street, Dillsburg, PA 17019. The free items are available for families living in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Perry and York Counties.

You must pre-register to receive items, by visiting www.youthimpactproject.com.