Employer: Utah woman killed on cruise was trusted adviser

By Published:
Passengers of the Emerald Princess cruise ship disembark on Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Juneau, Alaska, hours after arriving at port. A domestic dispute aboard the cruise ship led to the death of a 39-year-old Utah woman, and the FBI is investigating what happened in U.S. waters off Alaska, the agency said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – A Utah real estate agent killed on an Alaska cruise is being remembered by her employer as a trusted adviser and valued sales associate.

Kristy Manzanares was found dead in a blood-splattered cabin Tuesday night on the Emerald Princess. Her husband, Kenneth Manzanares, has been charged with murder.

She worked for Summit Sotheby’s International Realty in St. George, Utah.

A statement from the company Thursday said the 39-year-old was a dedicated and loving mother who would juggle her professional schedule to make sure her children were the top priority.

Kenneth Manzanares made his initial court appearance Thursday, where he was appointed a federal public defender.

An FBI complaint says Manzanares told a man who went into the room that his wife would not stop laughing at him.

Bohrer reported from Juneau, Alaska. Contributing to this report were AP writer Brady McCombs in Salt Lake City and AP researcher Monika Mathur in New York.

