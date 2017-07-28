Driver arrested for fleeing police on Route 30

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man was arrested after police said he led them on a pursuit on Route 30 in Lancaster County.

East Lampeter Township police said 24-year-old Jamal Balkcom gave an officer a false name when was stopped for speeding July 16. When the officer approached Balkcom’s vehicle again, he fled at a high rate of speed until state police used a spike strip to stop him.

He was arrested for fleeing and eluding and false identification to law enforcement and placed in Lancaster County Prison on $5,000 cash bail.

His passenger, 26-year-old Capri Welsh, also of Harrisburg, was arrested for drug possession and committed to Lancaster County Prison on $2,500 bail.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.