DA: Dealers abused addicts physically, sexually

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Neighbors say a house in the 2400 block of North Sixth Street was a place of worship.

“I became homeless and he was running the ministry, he gave me a roof over my head until I could get on my feet,” Kathy Stepp said.

Dauphin County District Attorney Ed Marsico says the home was no church.

“There was never any praying, never any spiritual guidance that took place in that location. Instead, what occurred in that location was really a house of horrors for these addicts,” Marsico said.

Edward Edmonds and Daerell Holmes are accused of using victims as young as 16 to steal electronics in exchange for crack cocaine or heroin.

“I would just see people come in with the stuff and then they would go their own way,” Stepp said.

“These individuals were forced to do these different acts in order to get their next fix, to get their next drug,” Marsico said.

The district attorney also said the men abused the victims sexually or physically to clear their drug debts.

“They also agreed to have a BB gun be fired at them, primarily at their legs and their knees,” Marsico said.

People who lived there or were helped by Edmonds say they did not know that side of him.

“Stay away, he’s not here anymore,” said Stepp. “Whatever you’re doing with him, you can’t do here.”

Edmonds and Holmes are in Dauphin County Prison. If convicted, they face up to 40 years behind bars.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.