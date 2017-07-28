DA: $16K in heroin seized in York Springs raid

YORK SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities say they arrested two Philadelphia men who may have been large-scale drug suppliers to the Adams County area.

Michael A. Jones, 23, and a 17-year-old were arrested Friday morning at home in York Springs.

Michael A. Jones (submitted)

Adams County District Attorney Brian Sinnett said state police and the Adams County Drug Task Force were investigating the home at 337 Main Street after numerous neighbor complaints. He said undercover officers bought drugs at the home and raided it.

Sinnett said police found a 15-gram bag of heroin, which had an estimated street value of $10,000, nearly 300 separate bags of heroin with an estimated street value of $6,000, and about 18 grams of crack cocaine with an estimated street value of $1,800.

Police also seized money and drug paraphernalia.

