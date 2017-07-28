Crews investigate reported gas leak in Dauphin County

WHTM Staff Published:

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews in Dauphin County are investigating a reported gas leak.

According to a Dauphin County 911 dispatcher, the scene is in the 1600 block of South Cameron Street in Swatara Township.

The reported gas leak was called in to officials just after 2:30 p.m.

There is no word on evacuations or injuries at this time.

ABC27 News has a crew in the area to learn more about this developing story.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s