Coroner called to scene of tractor-trailers fully engulfed in flames on I-81

NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A coroner was called to a scene on Interstate 81 where two trailer-trailers were fully engulfed in flames.

According to PennDOT, the incident closed I-81 northbound and southbound between Exit 37 (Route 233) and Exit 44 (Route 465) in Penn Township.

The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. to be in the area of mile marker 38 in the area of Kutz Road, which was also closed.

No other details were immediately provided by authorities.

