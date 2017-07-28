Coroner called to scene of tractor-trailers fully engulfed in flames on I-81

WHTM Staff Published:

NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A coroner was called to a scene on Interstate 81 where two trailer-trailers were fully engulfed in flames.

According to PennDOT, the incident closed I-81 northbound and southbound between Exit 37 (Route 233) and Exit 44 (Route 465) in Penn Township.

The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. to be in the area of mile marker 38 in the area of Kutz Road, which was also closed.

No other details were immediately provided by authorities.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s