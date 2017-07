Quaker Steak & Lube is introducing its new Bangin’ Drums to celebrate National Chicken Wing Day on Saturday, July 29. These are three times larger than Quaker Steak & Lube’s famous Jumbo Wings, so it’s the biggest, meatiest indulgence fans can get on National Chicken Wing Day. The new menu item will be available at the two Harrisburg-area restaurant in Mechanicsburg and York through Sept. 30. Fifty cents from every order of Bangin’ Drums will benefit Todd Rundgren’s Spirit of Harmony Foundation.

