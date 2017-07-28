Cedar Cliff 12U Baseball to play for World Series

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – The Cedar Cliff 12U baseball team are regional champions, and will now head to North Carolina to compete for the Cal Ripken Major/ 60 World Series title.

The tournament is held in Clemmons, North Carolina. Over the the next several days the team is holding various fundraisers to help offset the costs for the trip. Below is a list of those events:

CCYBA Cal Ripken Major/60 World Series Fund Raising

Friday (July 28, 2017)

· Texas Roadhouse:

o 3 pm – 11 pm: 10% of purchases (including gift cards)

o 5 pm – 8 pm: Bake Sale

o Make-a-Wish partnership. 2 free appetizers for a $5 donation. ($2.50 to Make-a-wish, $2.50 to CCYBA)

Saturday (July 29, 2017)

· Car Wash: Integrity Bank. 3345 Market St, Camp Hill. 10 am – 1 pm.

· Car Wash: First National Bank. 1130 Carlisle Rd, Camp Hill. 9 am – 12 noon.