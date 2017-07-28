Casey easily leads pack in fundraising in bid for third term

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey easily leads the pack in fundraising as he runs for a third term in next year’s election.

Casey reported $5.6 million in his campaign account as of June 30, the latest date for which Senate candidates must disclose campaign finances. That’s almost twice what Casey had at the same point while running for his current term.

His nearest rival is Jeffrey Bartos, a Republican and real estate investor from suburban Philadelphia. Bartos reports just over $1 million, boosted by a $500,000 loan from him. Paul Addis, a Republican and former energy-sector executive also from suburban Philadelphia, reports just over $100,000, nearly all of it a loan from himself. Several other candidates reported under $31,000.

Pennsylvania’s Republican Sen. Pat Toomey spent $27 million in the two-year campaign cycle to win re-election last year.