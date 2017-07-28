2 get prison for fatal heroin overdoses

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Lancaster County men will each serve 4 to 8 years in prison for providing heroin that caused fatal overdoses.

Paul Rinear, 33, of Ephrata, and Zachery A. Hardy, 30, of Elizabethtown, were sentenced after pleading guilty at separate hearings to felony drug delivery resulting in death, District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said.

Prosecutors said Rinear provided heroin March 10 to a woman who was a patient at an area hospital. The woman overdosed and died on March 16.

As part of his sentence, Rinear was ordered to pay $3,346 for the victim’s funeral costs.

Hardy admitted he sold a 10-bag bundle of heroin to a Conoy Township man who died in October 2016.

He was ordered to pay $3,884 for the victim’s funeral.

