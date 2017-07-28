2 accused of armed robbery, child endangerment

PEQUEA, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Lancaster County men are accused of robbing a man at knifepoint in front of a 12-year-old boy.

Jason A. Long, 42, of Providence Township, and Anthony B. Hampton, 27, of Mount Joy, are charged with robbery, theft, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Southern Regional police said the victim, a 48-year-old Lancaster man, told them he was working on a Conestoga Township home for Long. He said Long called him and told him to come to the house so he could be paid for his work.

The victim said when he arrived at the house with the 12-year-old boy, Long paid him, but Long and Hampton then argued the victim owed Hampton money. Long and Hampton pulled knives and threatened the victim then took his wallet and cash, police said.

The victim and child were not injured.

Long and Hampton were jailed in Lancaster County Prison on $75,000 bail.

