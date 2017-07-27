York police arrest teen in shooting death of innocent bystander

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – York City police have announced the arrest of a suspect in the shooting death of an innocent bystander caught in crossfire last month.

Elizabeth Vega-Tirado died at a hospital after she was shot the afternoon of June 27 in the area of West Princess Street and South Belvidere Avenue.

Police announced Thursday evening that 16-year-old Leandro Pilier was arrested for criminal homicide.

Pilier is charged as an adult.

According to police, Vega-Tirado, who was 48 years old, walked out of a grocery store when she became caught in the crossfire of a gun battle between two rival sides.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.