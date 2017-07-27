Woman shares her story seeking abortion reversal

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM)- A decision many women have made, taking RU 486, an abortion inducing drug. One Pennsylvania college student took it and changed her mind.

She didn’t want us to use her real name, but she did want us to share her journey. We will call her Samantha.

“I had an unplanned pregnancy and I was thinking about abortion. I took the abortion pill and I had regret immediately so I went to Google and started searching if there was any way to undo what I did and I came across a reversal number and I contacted the number.” Samantha called Hope Within, a community health center in Elizabethtown.

Hope Within offers free primary care services to those in need. Doctor’s used progesterone the hormone that sustains a pregnancy to reverse the drugs that induce an abortion.

“If we can inject large doses of progesterone into a woman that can overcome that blocking effect RU 486 such it prevents the detachment of the embryo from the wall of the uterus,” explained Dr. Eric Hussar with Hope Within Community Health Center.

Dr. Hussar says a woman must act fast, getting progesterone within 24 hours of taking RU 486.

“In the experience of the abortion pill reversal program nobody has been able to carry a pregnancy more than 72 hours after taken the pill if they haven’t received progesterone,” said Dr. Matthew Weitzel, from South East Lancaster Health Services.

As for Samantha, after taking progesterone and receiving an ultrasound, “I found out it was twins.”

A boy and a girl. Now one year old and healthy.

“I’m very happy I made the choice I did to continue the pregnancy,” Samantha said.

Doctors Hussar and Weitzel say progesterone seems to be very safe for use in pregnancy and side effects are rare. They say over fifty percent of women treated through the program delivered healthy children.