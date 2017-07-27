Wisconsin offering $3 billion to Foxconn

By and Published:
FILE - In this Thursday, May 27, 2010, file photo, a worker looks out through the logo at the entrance of the Foxconn complex in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. Taiwanese electronics maker Foxconn's plan to build a display panel factory in the U.S. has sparked a flurry of lobbying by states vying to land what some economic development officials say is a once-in-a-generation prize. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP)– Wisconsin is offering $3 billion in economic incentives over 15 years if Foxconn invests $10 billion in the state and creates 13,000 jobs at a planned display panel factory.

 

The incentives would only be awarded if Foxconn creates the jobs and pays an average salary of nearly $54,000.

Gov. Scott Walker’s office distributed details about the planned project, which he called the largest economic development investment in the history of Wisconsin.

Foxconn is evaluating multiple sites in southeast Wisconsin. But the planned facility would be operational by 2020 and cover 20 million square feet, large enough to hold 11 football fields. The entire campus is envisioned to cover nearly 1.6 square miles.

Walker says a special session of the Wisconsin Legislature will be called to pass the incentive package.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s