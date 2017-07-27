Wisconsin offering $3 billion to Foxconn

MADISON, Wis. (AP)– Wisconsin is offering $3 billion in economic incentives over 15 years if Foxconn invests $10 billion in the state and creates 13,000 jobs at a planned display panel factory.

The incentives would only be awarded if Foxconn creates the jobs and pays an average salary of nearly $54,000.

Gov. Scott Walker’s office distributed details about the planned project, which he called the largest economic development investment in the history of Wisconsin.

Foxconn is evaluating multiple sites in southeast Wisconsin. But the planned facility would be operational by 2020 and cover 20 million square feet, large enough to hold 11 football fields. The entire campus is envisioned to cover nearly 1.6 square miles.

Walker says a special session of the Wisconsin Legislature will be called to pass the incentive package.