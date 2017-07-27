Weekend trending wetter with potential flood concerns

Today will feature plenty of clouds with a few peeks of sunshine, similar to the last couple days. It will be warmer today and slightly more humid, thanks to a light southerly breeze. Highs will be in the mid 80s. It should stay mainly dry today, but a passing shower late today cannot be ruled out. Tonight will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows staying in the upper 60s. Most of the rain threat now looks to hold off until tomorrow afternoon. Most of the models are now in agreement that showers develop late Friday morning into the afternoon. However, the weekend is now trending wetter as an upper level low could stall out over the region. With a connection to the Atlantic, heavy rain is a strong possibility with flooding concerns on the table.

Showers early in the afternoon Friday will quickly turn to a steady rainfall by Friday evening. Overnight Friday, rain will come down heavy at times for much of the region and this will be the case for Saturday too. All of Saturday now looks wet with periods of heavy rain. 1-3″ of rain appears likely with locally higher amounts. Given the recent heavy rains from earlier this week, conditions of waterways will be monitored closely for flooding concerns. Streams and creeks that are already running high will be extremely vulnerable should the region pick up these types of amounts over the weekend. Even into Sunday, some model guidance depicts the rain lasting through the early afternoon. What started out looking like a pleasant weekend is now trending wetter and wetter. We will continue to track the storm as it develops and post updates later today and throughout tomorrow with any changes.

Early next week sees a return to favorable July weather. Temperatures do bounce back by the middle of next week along with additional humidity. Sunshine will also return for a several day stretch. Don’t worry – there’s still plenty of summer-time weather to come. Enjoy!