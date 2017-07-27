UK police: Corporate manslaughter possible in tower fire

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Friday, June 16, 2017 file photo, emergency workers walk on the roof of the fire-gutted Grenfell Tower in London, after a fire engulfed the 24-storey building. British authorities say they won't prosecute anyone who unlawfully sublet apartments in the west London tower block before it was devastated by fire. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

LONDON (AP) – British police say they have “reasonable grounds” to suspect that local officials may have committed corporate manslaughter in a deadly high-rise fire in London.

The Metropolitan Police force said Thursday it has officially informed the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea and the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Association that they are under suspicion.

The news came in a letter from police to Grenfell Tower residents. The force confirmed to the Associated Press that the letter is genuine.

At least 80 people died when the fire ripped through the public housing high-rise on June 14.

Police have said for weeks their investigation will consider whether anyone should be charged with a crime.

The force said Thursday it was “considering the full range of offenses from corporate manslaughter to regulatory breaches.”

