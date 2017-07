NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM)- A 41-year-old Shermansdale man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Lower Mifflin Township, Cumberland County.

Police say the man was traveling south on Doubling Gap Road Wednesday night when he lost control of his vehicle. It then overturned and he was ejected from the vehicle.

Police have not released the victim’s name or the cause of the crash.