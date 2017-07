HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Police have charged a man for stealing a handgun and frozen meat from a home in Lower Swatara Township.

The charges come from an incident that happened on July 10 when a victim reported that 37-year-old Adam S. Balmer stole a gun and $200 worth of frozen meat from his home.

Balmer has an active warrant for his arrest at this time.

If seen please contact your local police department.