Police in Lebanon County seek runaway teen

WHTM Staff Published:
(North Londonderry Township Police Department)

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lebanon County are asking for the public’s help to find a runaway teenager.

The North Londonderry Township Police Department posted on its Facebook page Thursday evening, saying the teen was last seen in Palmyra on July 21.

While no name was provided, a photo was posted by the department.

The teen is described as being 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing white shorts and a pink shirt.

Anyone with information on the teenager’s whereabouts is asked to call the North Londonderry Township Police Department at 717-838-5276.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s