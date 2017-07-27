Police in Lebanon County seek runaway teen

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lebanon County are asking for the public’s help to find a runaway teenager.

The North Londonderry Township Police Department posted on its Facebook page Thursday evening, saying the teen was last seen in Palmyra on July 21.

While no name was provided, a photo was posted by the department.

The teen is described as being 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing white shorts and a pink shirt.

Anyone with information on the teenager’s whereabouts is asked to call the North Londonderry Township Police Department at 717-838-5276.

