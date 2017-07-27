Pentagon caught flat-footed on Trump’s transsexual ban

By Published:
Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s abrupt ban on transgender troops serving anywhere in the U.S. military caught the Pentagon flat-footed. Defense officials struggled to explain what they called Trump’s “guidance.”

Trump’s ban, posted to Twitter Wednesday rather than any formal announcement, drew bipartisan denunciations and threw currently serving transgender soldiers into limbo.

His tweet said: “Please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military.”

Trump wrote that he had consulted with “my generals and military experts,” but he didn’t mention Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, the retired Marine general who less than one month ago told the military service chiefs to spend another six months weighing the costs and benefits of allowing transgender individuals to enlist.

