New Holland fire siren is no more

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – An all-too-familiar sound in New Holland has been silenced.

This week, Garden Spot Fire Rescue announced on its Facebook page that it would deactivate its house sirens. For most fire stations, it was the original way to warn its firefighters and members of the community.

The department says its decision was made in good conscience of neighbors who may have a child napping or a third shift worker trying to get their rest.

“You know, as things change, sometimes the use of older things also change,” said Adrian Borry, deputy fire chief at Manheim Township Fire and Rescue.

Borry says technology has made it easier to communicate with crews and alert the public without sirens.

“Now not only do they have pagers and scanners that can receive the fire calls,” said Borry. “There are apps on smartphones that can be used to receive the fire calls or the ambulance calls on your phone.”

Some New Holland residents call the sirens a nuisance; others say it helped keep them in the know.

Dania Clifford has lived across the street from the department for the last 15 years. She says the sirens were a warning.

“Me being a bus driver, it alerts me that there’s going to be personnel out on the road,” said Clifford. “And it helps me to know. To be watching for them.”

Garden Spot Fire Rescue says its house siren will stay in place if needed in the future or to honor a fallen firefighter.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.