New gym aims to help inner kids learn sports, life lessons, financial management

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new gym in Dauphin County is aiming to help young people to improve more than their physiques. The goal is to help inner city kids learn how to handle struggles in life and become better citizens.

From pumping iron to working with weight machines, those at Ground Zero hope to keep young people on the right track.

“It means a lot to me,” said Daniel Strawbridge, a rising senior at Lock Haven University.

Strawbridge is not only perfecting his skills on the field but also in the gym.

“It keeps me focused because of the people that I’m with. I know that I mean a lot to them, and they mean a lot to me. They want the best out of me, so that’s all their going to get,” Strawbridge said, as he wiped away sweat after a workout.

“Football to me just correlates to life. That’s why I call it ground zero because in life you hit low points, on the field you hit low points, and you can just kind of find your way out,” said Tyrai Anderson, co-founder of Ground Zero.

Anderson grew up in Harrisburg, graduated from Bishop McDevitt High School, and played football in college. He’s now a sheriff’s deputy in Harrisburg and hopes to make a difference in the community.

“There’s always going to be something pulling you down,” Anderson said. “You just have got to know how to adversity and still conquer.”

Young people age eight through college can take part in the weekday program. It runs from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday’s boot camp is open to all ages.

The program teaches kids sports, fitness, life skills, and even how to manage their money.

All of the role models who run the program are in their twenties. They hope it keeps kids from getting involved in drugs or crime so they can focus on their goals.

“By me pushing them, they also push me. We all just come together, and it’s a true brotherhood,” said Lance Dean, co-founder of Ground Zero, after doing football drills.

“My goals for the future is to first, finish out college, and hopefully I have a shot at the next level,” Strawbridge said.

Strawbridge also plans to come back to Ground Zero and give back.

The founders would like to buy the Star Skating Rink to expand the program. For more information on how to participate, click here.