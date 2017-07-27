New deal reached to fix VA budget crisis after vets protest

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Republicans and Democrats have reached agreement on a $3.9 billion emergency spending package to fill a shortfall in the Department of Veterans Affairs’ program of private-sector care.

The plan also would boost core VA health programs, something insisted on by veterans’ groups.

The deal unveiled Thursday would provide $2.1 billion over six months to continue funding the Choice program. It provides federally paid medical care outside the VA and is a priority of President Donald Trump.

Another $1.8 billion would pay for 28 leases for new medical facilities. That cost would be covered by trimming spending in other areas.

A House vote is planned for Friday.

VA Secretary David Shulkin has warned that without legislative action Choice would run out of money by mid-August, causing delays to care.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s