New bridge on Long Lane in Derry Township to open tomorrow

LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM)- The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will open a new bridge on Long Lane (Route 2001) in Derry Township by the end of the day tomorrow, July 28. The bridge spans a tributary of Jacks Creek near the village of Maitland in Mifflin County. Once the bridge is open to traffic, the detour using routes 322, 522, 2002, and 2001 will be lifted.

Crews have been working since June 1 to replace the old, structurally deficient bridge with a new box culvert. Replacing the old bridge allows PennDOT to it from Mifflin County’s structurally deficient list. On average, about 970 vehicles move through this area each day.

Line painting is expected to take place Friday morning, prior to the bridge being opened. A forecast of thunderstorms could affect the line painting schedule and impact the timeframe for opening the new bridge.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College has been the contractor on this $678,000 project, which is finishing two months ahead of schedule.

PennDOT thanks area drivers for their patience during this closure and detour.

