More humid today, tracking some rain for tomorrow and Saturday

Today will feature plenty of clouds with a few peeks of sunshine, similar to the last couple days. It will be warmer today and slightly more humid, thanks to a light southerly breeze. Highs will be in the mid 80s. It should stay mainly dry today, but a passing shower late today cannot be ruled out. Tonight will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows staying in the upper 60s. Most of the rain threat now looks to hold off until tomorrow afternoon. Most of the models are now in agreement that showers develop late Friday morning into the afternoon. Rain looks to be steady and heavy at times with numerous showers continuing through the overnight hours. The brunt of the rain looks to fall over the southern tier, but exact placement of some of the heaviest rain bands is still to be determined. Saturday still looks damp to start the day as the storm system does not entirely pull away until the afternoon. By evening, conditions are looking drier, but the timing could easily shift and favor a slower departure. These are trends we will continue to follow and provide more details about over the coming days. Again, do be prepared for your Saturday plans to have some rainfall in the forecast…with some drying taking place very late in the day. Flooding concerns will have to be monitored too going into the second half of tomorrow due to the recent heavy rains across the region.

Sunday into early next week sees a return to favorable July weather. Temperatures do bounce back by the middle of next week along with additional humidity. Sunshine will also return for a several day stretch beginning on Sunday. Don’t worry – there’s still plenty of summer-time weather to come. Enjoy!