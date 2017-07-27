Mick Jagger releases 2 tracks in new audio-visual project

NEW YORK (AP) – Mick Jagger has released two songs which he says are urgent responses to the “confusion and frustration with the times we live in.”

The Rolling Stones leader released the songs and music videos Thursday. He’s calling “Gotta Get a Grip ” and “England Lost ” an audio-visual project.

Jagger says the songs were a result of the “anxiety (and) unknowability of the changing political situation.” In a quote via email, the 74-year-old says of the world’s current political climate: “We obviously have a lot of problems. So am I politically optimistic? .No.”

Jagger says he started writing the songs in April because he “didn’t want to wait until next year when these two tracks might lose any impact and mean nothing.”

British rapper Skepta is featured on “England Lost.”