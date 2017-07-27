Memories fill Harrisburg pools, residents hope they’ll remain open

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Attendance at Harrisburg’s public pools has fluctuated over the years.

They are aging, cracked and unattended.

“The baby pool for instance. No one’s in it because it’s dirty. There’s no filter on this pool like there is that pool,” Kayth O’Neal-Sloane from Harrisburg said.

Harrisburg City Council has hired a consulting firm to evaluate the pools and see what is the best financial decision for the city.

“Here we are putting money into the pools year after year to keep them going. So when does it become not feasible to keep continuing to do band-aids, and is there something we should be doing more proactively for the long term?” asked Jackie Parker, Executive Director of Community and Economic Development.

In recent years, the pools have opened late in the summer or not at all. The city says attendance has been good this year.

“This has been a blessing to a lot of the troubled kids, where they are able to have somewhere to go from the hours of 12 to 5,” city resident Fernandus Moffitte said.

Next week, the city is holding meetings to get input about the pools from the public.

Most people want the pools to stay open, saying they’re filled with memories.

“There was more than just the concession stands, basketball courts and all of that. It’s changed a little bit over the years, but just to be able to have it up again gives the community things to do,” Moffitte said.

“I swam here when I was a teenager. They need to update the bathrooms,” O’Neal-Sloane said.

The first meetings will be held Monday at the following locations and times:

Boys & Girls Club – 1700 Hanover Street from 5-6 p.m.

6th Street Fire Station – 3701 North 6th Street from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Another public meeting has been tentatively scheduled for Sept. 28.

