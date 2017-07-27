Mayor accused of selling favors says he’s not guilty

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The mayor of Pennsylvania’s third-largest city has pleaded not guilty to federal corruption charges.

Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski appeared in court Thursday to deny accusations he accepted more than $150,000 in campaign contributions in exchange for city business.

Prosecutors likened the scheme to putting a for-sale signs on his office.

Pawlowski’s attorney says he’s ready to fight the charges and will continue to seek a fourth term. No court date has been set for the bribery and fraud trial.

Pawlowski will remain free but cannot travel outside the area without consent.

The former mayor of Reading also was indicted this week, accused of shaking down businesses for campaign contributions in return for city work. Vaughn Spencer is due in court Tuesday. His lawyer says he plans to fight the charges.