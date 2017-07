The Marysville Lion’s Club is getting ready to put on their 72nd annual Carnival.

“There is no admission charge, free music every night, and fantastic foods of all kinds. There are lots of games and rides for the children and adults alike,” tells Maryellen Brown.

What: 72nd Marysville Lions club Carnival

Where: Marysville Lions Park – 11 & 15 and Park Drive, Marysville, PA 17053

When: July 31 through August 5

Time: Carnival opens at 6:00 PM