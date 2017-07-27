Man exposes himself at Mechanicsburg community pool

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Upper Allen police are asking all residents to be on the lookout for a man who exposed himself at the community pool on the 400 block of Allenview Drive.

Around 10 a.m. police say that an adult female life guard was giving swimming lessons two juvenile females in the pool when the man was observed exposing himself towards them from just outside of the surrounding pool fence.

The suspect fled the area prior to police arrival and was not located during an area search.

Authorities say the suspect is a white male in his late teens to early 20’s, between 5’6″ to 5’10” tall, with a thin build. He was seen wearing a gray baseball cap with a navy blue brim, black T-shirt, black gym shorts and black flip-flops. No distinguishing marks were reported about the suspect’s appearance.

Police want to remind residents to report any strange persons they encounter.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Upper Allen Police at 717-238-9676. An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273). Anonymous tips can also be submitted online by visiting: http://www.upperallenpolice.com.