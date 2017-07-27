Local communities prepare for medical marijuana industry

By Published:

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– The state estimates that the medical marijuana industry will be up and running next year and local communities are preparing for the launch.

Hampden Township will hold a hearing on an amendment to allow dispensaries in commercial districts.

Leaders stress it is not about allowing facilities to setup all over the township. They just want to regulate where the dispensaries are allowed and how they will affect the community.

Last month, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced the names of the 27 companies issued permits to setup dispensaries across the state. Several locations will be in the mid-state including one on Valley Road in Hampden Township.

Thursday night’s hearing will be at the township building on Sporting Hill Road. It starts at 7 p.m.

 

