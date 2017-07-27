Lancaster police catch suspect during a burglary in progress

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM)- Police say a resident on the 300 block of N. Reservoir Street called 911 after seeing a man holding a flashlight enter their bedroom around 2 a.m. Thursday.

One of the residents screamed and the suspect fled the residence.

Officers arrived and established a perimeter in the area. Officers checked inside the caller’s residence but did not locate the suspect. Off. J. Hatfield and K9 Zoltan were dispatched to begin a track in order to locate the suspect. As the K9 track started, officers on the perimeter observed a male exit a 1st-floor window of a residence approximately six doors down from the caller’s house.

The male was carrying a laptop computer.

Officers engaged the male and told him to stop. The suspect attempted to hide between parked vehicles. The suspect then dropped the laptop, ran from officers and was apprehended a short distance away. The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Jaray K. Benner.

As officers began to speak with residents in the block, it was discovered that Benner was responsible for three burglaries of occupied residences on the 300 blk. N. Reservoir St.

Benner was transported to the Lancaster City Police station.

Benner has been charged with three counts of Burglary and is awaiting arraignment.

Detectives from our Property Crimes section are conducting follow up investigations in relation to this.