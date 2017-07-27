Hersheypark temporarily shuts down Claw ride for safety precautions

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM)- Hersheypark has temporarily closed their Claw ride until more information is learned about the accident in Ohio.

Garrett Gallia, Vice President of Communications and Corporate Relations at Hersheypark says, “We are deeply saddened by this accident and our thoughts are with all those impacted. Safety is our top priority, we felt that it was very much the right thing to do.”

He noted that the Hersheypark Claw has never experienced a problem or issue remotely similar to what occurred in Ohio and it undergoes rigorous maintenance and daily inspections by state certified ride inspectors.

“We will continue to evaluate our ride in light of information from the investigation, with the safety of our guests top of mind.”

Gallia explained that while the Ohio ride is similar in some respects to their Claw ride, Hersheypark’s is a fixed “Park” model and produced by a different manufacturer. Additionally, there are typically differences in fixed-site rides and mobile rides in terms of construction and maintenance, while inspections procedures can vary by state and municipality.

“Regardless of the distinctions, and out of an abundance of caution, we made the decision last night that the Claw ride will remain closed until more information is learned about the tragic accident in Ohio,” said Gallia.