Harrisburg police seek man wanted for rape, assault with bat

WHTM Staff Published:
(Harrisburg Bureau of Police)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is wanted by Harrisburg police on rape and assault charges.

According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, Ronald Warren, 61, raped a woman in the back of a laundromat, an act verified by DNA evidence.

Warren is also accused of violently beating someone with a baseball bat.

He was charged in the assault with a bat earlier this month, while the rape charge against him was filed on June 30, according to court documents.

Anyone with information on Warren’s whereabouts is asked to call the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at 717-558-6900.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s