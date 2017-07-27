Harrisburg police seek man wanted for rape, assault with bat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is wanted by Harrisburg police on rape and assault charges.

According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, Ronald Warren, 61, raped a woman in the back of a laundromat, an act verified by DNA evidence.

Warren is also accused of violently beating someone with a baseball bat.

He was charged in the assault with a bat earlier this month, while the rape charge against him was filed on June 30, according to court documents.

Anyone with information on Warren’s whereabouts is asked to call the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at 717-558-6900.

