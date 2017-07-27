HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Harrisburg State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and woman who used stolen personal information to open eight separate memberships and credit cards from local Harrisburg area stores.

Police say the tattooed man and woman used a man’s credentials to buy electronics from stores including Target, Bass Pro, Costco, Sam’s Club, and Cabela’s on July 3 and 4.

Harrisburg police searching for two suspects in $20,000 identity theft investigation View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

The purchases totaled about $20,000 according to PSP Harrisburg.

If anyone can identify either suspect, contact Trooper Matthew Miller at (717) 671-7500.