Hampden Township police seek missing man

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Cumberland County are asking for the public to be on the lookout for a man who has been reported missing.

Peter N. Gekas left his Hampden Township home around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to police.

Gekas, who suffers from dementia and has a defibrillator, left in a black 2011 Toyota RAV4 with Pennsylvania registration JSE-3205. He does not have a valid driver’s license.

According to police, Gekas was last seen wearing a gray Columbia-style jacket and dark pants.

Gekas does not have a cellphone and it is unclear whether he has his wallet with him.

Anyone who sees Gekas should call 911 or the Hampden Township Police Department at 717-761-2609.

