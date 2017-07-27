Governor Wolf, among others send letter to senators asking to set aside Republican American Health Care Act

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf added his signature to a letter from a bipartisan group of governors to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer imploring them to set aside the Republican American Health Care Act and work with governors – Republicans and Democrats – to find a health care solution that will make care more available and affordable for every American according to Wolf’s office.

In a July 26 letter, Governor Wolf and the governors of Colorado, Louisiana, Montana, Virginia, Nevada, Massachusetts, Maryland, Ohio, and Vermont advised Sens. McConnell and Schumer that “true, lasting reforms can only be achieved in an open, bipartisan fashion.

“We agree with Senator John McCain that the Senate should ‘return to regular order,’ working across the aisle to ‘provide workable solutions to problems Americans are struggling with today.’

“Congress should be working to make health insurance more affordable while stabilizing the health insurance market, but this bill and similar proposals won’t accomplish these goals. The bill still threatens coverage for millions of hardworking, middle-class Americans.

“The bill’s Medicaid provisions shift costs to states and fail to provide the necessary resources to ensure that no one is left out, including the working poor and those suffering from mental illness or addiction.”

The Governor’s Office say they asked the senators to work with them on solutions that all can agree on, such as fixing the unstable insurance markets – a fix that will impact the coverage and care of millions of Americans.

Wolf’s office also says the Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Teresa Miller testified Tuesday before the U.S. House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee on market stabilization and how the repeal and amendments to the ACA will force insurance rates to skyrocket in Pennsylvania as millions of Pennsylvanians are left without care or options.

These are the ten governors who signed the letter:

John R. Kasich, Governor of Ohio

Steve Bullock, Governor of Montana

Larry Hogan, Governor of Maryland

John Bel Edwards, Governor of Louisiana

John W. Hickenlooper, Governor of Colorado

Charles D. Baker, Governor of Massachusetts

Tom Wolf, Governor of Pennsylvania

Phil Scott, Governor of Vermont

Terry McAuliffe, Governor of Virginia

Brian Sandoval, Governor of Nevada