Dog bites 4-year-old boy, Gettysburg police looking for owner

EAST BERLIN, Pa. (WHTM)- State police in Gettysburg want to talk to the owner of a pit bull who bit a young boy at the East Berlin Community Park.

Authorities say a four-year-old boy was riding his bicycle in the park with his mother when a pit bull bit the youngster on his ankle, breaking the skin.

The tan dog was on a leash and being walked by a white female.

The boy’s mother and the dog walker had a conversation but did not exchange any identification information.

The youngster was taken to Gettysburg Hospital for treatment.

State police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident. Contact Gettysburg PSP at 717-334-8111 with any information.