DEP issues expansion permit for Frey Farm Landfill

By Published:
FILE-In this Dec. 6, 2012 file photo, trash is compacted at the landfill in Moretown, Vt. Americans are sending more than twice as much trash to landfills than the federal government estimates, according to a new study. It turns out that on average America tosses five pounds of trash per person per day into its landfills, which are not overflowing because they are expanding faster than they are filling, said the same study, which is based on actual landfill measurements instead of government estimates. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) issued a permit to the Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority (LCSWMA) to expand the Frey Farm Landfill in Manor Township.

The expansion allows both vertical and lateral expansions, as well as increases in the landfill’s average daily and maximum daily volumes according to DEP spokesman John Repetz.

At its current rate of operation, the landfill was projected to reach capacity in 2019. The expansion is expected to add an additional 18 years of capacity to the facility according to the DEP.

“After our thorough evaluation of all the available information, DEP feels this expansion approval gives LCSWMA the additional capacity required to meet the waste disposal needs of the citizens of Lancaster County for the foreseeable future,” said DEP South-central Regional Director Joseph Adams.

The DEP says the permit allows for a vertical expansion of an additional 50 feet of maximum peak elevation and nine acres of lateral expansion. The daily average volume will increase from 1,500 tons to 2,500 tons per day, and the maximum daily volume will increase from 2,000 tons to 3,000 tons per day.

“The increases in average and maximum daily volumes will account for increases in population and corresponding increases in waste generated in Lancaster County,” said Adams. “The additional volumes will also enable LCSWMA to maintain reserve capacity in the event of disruption to service at its two waste-to-energy facilities, and provide additional capacity for special waste disposal events such as natural disasters and large construction demolition projects.”

LCSWMA submitted its permit application to DEP in January 2015. Using comments received at a public hearing in July 2015, DEP conducted an extensive and thorough review of the application and approved the environmental assessment in January 2017.

In response to public concerns, LCSWMA has committed to developing a Landscape Synthesis Plan, which includes plantings on the final cover to incrementally blend the landfill into the surrounding countryside. Additionally, a comprehensive Transportation Compliance Plan has been developed along with the creation of a Transportation Compliance position to further ensure that waste-hauling trucks are operated in a safe manner along the designated haul routes.

Frey Farm’s current waste permit runs until May 2021.

For more information, visit the DEP’s website.

