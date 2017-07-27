Dauphin County Parks: Art in the Wild

Art In The Wild was conceived with the goals of presenting quality outdoor art using natural materials, providing educational opportunities and community involvement. The works of art are composed of mostly natural materials to blend with Wildwood’s nature setting.

The project was open to all. The exhibit is one more way to bring awareness to Wildwood’s mission – preserving, enhancing and interpreting the Park’s resources.

Check out the exhibit between now and October 31st. The exhibits run around the 3.1 mile trail at Wildwood Park right here in Harrisburg. The best part is that the exhibit is free!