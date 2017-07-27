Cubs victory sparks Chicago-area baby boom

Nine months after the Chicago Cubs won the World Series, local hospitals are seeing a baby boom.

This week marks exactly 38 weeks since the victory. Hospital staff said baby booms ebb and flow, but when something overwhelming happens there are usually noticeable waves.

No official numbers have been released, but hospitals are saying they are definitely seeing an uptick.

The Cubs are giving babies born over the next few days membership to the newborn fan club, a Rookie of the Year onesie and other baby swag.