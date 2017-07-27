Central PA Horse Rescue: Volunteers Wanted!

The Central PA Horse Rescue is a new organization that works to rescue unwanted horses that have been given up by their owners.

“Most go to auctions where kill buyers await the winning bid. Thousands of horses are sent to slaughters daily,” warns founder Connie Greenawalt.

“We hope to find donations, volunteers, sponsors and adoptions through Central PA Horse Rescue. One horse cost about $200 per month. Awareness to people in education of expense of a horse when looking to adopt; donations are in great need as we personally pay for everything. Sponsoring a horse and volunteers are always needed.

Learn more or volunteer with them online at www.centralpahorserescue.org.