Carlisle police seek person of interest in stolen credit card case

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest in a stolen credit card case.

The victim’s card has been used at multiple locations in the Philadelphia area, according to police.

The transactions occurred in late May.

Police released surveillance photos of the person of interest.

Anyone able to identify this person is asked to call the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.

