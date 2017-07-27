Caregiver sentenced for stealing $50,000 from patient

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A former Pennsylvania police officer and paramedic who later worked as an in-home health care aide has been sentenced to jail time for stealing nearly $50,000 from an elderly patient.

The Tribune-Democrat reports that 49-year-old Beverly Kegley was sentenced earlier this month to 45 days to two years in jail after pleading guilty in May. She was also ordered to perform community service and repay close to $40,000.

West Hills Regional police say the Conemaugh woman stole about $21,000 by overcharging her patient more for health care services starting in April 2015, and about $28,000 more by using the woman’s credit cards and withdrawing money from an ATM without her permission. Among other things, police say Kegley paid for her family’s vacation to Ocean City, Maryland, with the victim’s credit card.