Boy who received organ transplants remains upbeat despite recent setback

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Tony Forte of Manheim Township was diagnosed with a rare disease when he was 6 years old that destroyed his digestive system.

Last August, he received a multi-organ transplant at the Miami Transplant Institute. He has remained in Florida since then as he recovers.

Doctors discovered in April that Tony’s immune system was not rebuilding itself as expected.

Tony’s mom, Monica Forte, the news was surprising.

“It felt like we were all thrown under the bus,” Forte said. “The month before, my son’s immune system was much stronger.”

There is a chance Tony may have to undergo a bone marrow transplant if his immune system remains weak.

“We were told that is an option that is on the table,” Forte said. “The donor will likely be one of my brothers.”

Tony may have to stay in Florida another six to 12 months, if his immune system does not improve.

His mother says they have been staying at a campground near the hospital, but out of pocket expenses continue to build up.

If you would like to help, visit a GoFundMe account has been set up.

