Allentown mayor, ex-Reading mayor, charged with corruption

Allentown Mayor Edwin Pawlowski speaks with members of the media outside of his home in Allentown, Pa., Wednesday, July 26, 2017. Pawlowski and the former mayor of Reading have been indicted on federal corruption charges for engaging in a series of pay-to-play schemes where the politicians shook down businesses and individuals for campaign contributions in exchange for political favors, according to court papers released Wednesday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The mayor of Allentown and the former mayor of Reading have been indicted on federal corruption charges.

Indictments made public Wednesday accuse Allentown Mayor Edwin Pawlowski and former Reading Mayor Vaughn Spencer of shaking down businesses and individuals for campaign contributions in alleged pay-to-play schemes.

The charges against them include bribery and fraud.

Pawlowski said Tuesday he has no plan to resign while fighting the charges.

The federal investigation of the two city governments began in 2013 and previously led to charges against a slew of lower-ranking city officials and contractors.

It became public in 2015 when FBI agents raided both city halls as well as the homes of Pawlowski and Spencer, both Democrats.

No attorney was listed in court documents for Spencer.

