Vote shows GOP’s problems in replacing Obama health law

WASHINGTON (AP) – Where the Senate Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law ends up is anyone’s guess. But early indications are the GOP will have a hard time replacing that statute with any sweeping changes.

Senators planned to vote Wednesday on a Republican amendment repealing much of President Barack Obama’s law and giving Congress two years to concoct a replacement. Solid Democratic opposition and Republicans unwilling to erase the law without a replacement in hand were expected to defeat that plan.

Late Tuesday, the Senate voted 57-43 to block a wide-ranging proposal by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell replacing Obama’s law with a far more restrictive GOP substitute. Those voting no included nine Republicans.

That roll call raised questions about what splintered Republicans can achieve in terms of reshaping Obama’s law.

7/26/2017 3:46:44 AM (GMT -4:00)