Staying cooler today; watching some rain for Friday and Saturday

A trough of low pressure and cooler air from the northwest are creating a nice setup for Central PA with a break from the big time heat and humidity that plagued the region over the weekend. Today will be much like yesterday with stubborn clouds at times, and even some morning drizzle. Sunshine will bust through at times, but temperatures will remain below normal for late July, holding in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. More clouds roll in tonight with temperatures falling into the upper 60s. Warmer air does briefly arrive ahead of the next front and trough of low pressure by tomorrow. Highs tomorrow will be back into the mid 80s with the threat of a stray evening shower or thunderstorm. Much of the rain threat has now pushed to Friday and the first part of the weekend.

This next trough of low pressure on Thursday will linger around as another area of low pressure develops. Scattered light showers and periods of drizzle are looking more likely for Friday, and some of these shower chances could bleed over to Saturday too. At this time, plan for Saturday to start out wet with clearing taking place late in the day. Sunday still looks sunny and pleasant with warmer temperatures returning by next week. Enjoy the break from the oppressive heat and humidity!